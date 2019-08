Seattle Seahawks ‘I can be here and help this team.’ Back with Seahawks, DeShawn Shead ready to prove worth August 09, 2019 02:35 AM

Seattle Seahawks DB DeShawn Shead resigned with his former team in July. In his first preseason game back, he sacked Denver quarterback Drew Lock for a safety on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash.