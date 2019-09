Seattle Seahawks Despite just 2 targets, Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett hauls in game-winning TD against Bengals September 08, 2019 08:54 PM

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett recaps Seattle's season opener, his low target rate and DK Metcalf's debut. The Seattle Seahawks edged the Cincinnati Bengals, 21-20, on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash.