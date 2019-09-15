MVPs of Seahawks’ rally for rare win at Pittsburgh: Wilson, Penny--and Schottenheimer

Week 2 Players To Watch: Seahawks vs. Steelers Gregg Bell gives you his five players to watch as the Seahawks go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gregg Bell gives you his five players to watch as the Seahawks go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was a third quarter for the haters.

And a fourth quarter for Russell Wilson’s brilliant resolve.

Play caller Brian Schottenheimer adjusted from the Seahawks getting Russell Wilson sacked four times in the first half by calling quicker throws after halftime. Rashaad Penny, the maligned first-round draft choice from 2018, darted away from a Steeler in the backfield at the beginning of a remarkable, 37-yard touchdown run to put Seattle ahead by eight points.

Wilson responded with two splendid touchdown passes in the second half. The first was Will Dissly’s second score of Sunday. The other touchdown came three plays after Wilson got blasted by a Steeler in the side of the head.

Wilson’s absolutely perfect pass onto the hands of covered rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf clinched the Seahawks’ first victory in Pittsburgh in 20 years, 28-26 over the Ben Roethlisberger-less Steelers at stunned Heinz Field.

Tyler Lockett had a career-high 10 receptions on 12 targets for 79 yards, one week after not getting a target until his winning touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter against Cincinnati.

But this didn’t end easily.

This riverside stadium was emptying, revealing much gold—not Terrible Towels, but empty seats—with 6 minutes left and the Seahawks in possession. But then Chris Carson (15 carries, 61 yards) lost his second fumble of the day. The Steelers had the ball at the Seattle 4-yard line, and scored on a touchdown pass from fill-in Mason Rudolph, in because Roethlisberger left with an elbow injury in the second quarter, to Vance McDonalds on the next play.

The Seahawks’ lead was down to two points with 5 minutes to go.

Wilson answered with a first-down throw to Lockett for the new lead wide receiver’s 10th catch. Then, on a third and 16 following the third holding penalty accepted against a Seahawks offensive lineman Sunday, Wilson galloped 15 yards through the middle of Pittsburgh’s defense on a scramble with 2 minutes remaining, but his slide appeared earlier than he thought it was, just short of the line to gain.

On fourth and 1 at the Pittsburgh 33, the Seahawks called time out following the 2-minute warning. Then they changed the play. They took out

Wilson responded to this hit by Pittsburgh’s Bud Dupree with one of his finest of many, many exquisite throws in his career.

Coach Pete Carroll challenged that play for no pass interference being called down field on Pittsburgh safety Terrell Edmunds for pulling Lockett around before Wilson’s long pass arrived. For the first time in three tries this young season under the NFL’s new rule for challenging pass interference, Carroll won one. The 38-yard foul set up Wilson’s stunningly fine throw and score.

The quarterback put a perfect pass onto the hands of the covered Metcalf in the end zone for the touchdown that put Seattle up 28-19 midway through the final quarter. The rookie wide receiver earlier had been throttled by Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson.

The Seahawks won for the 12th time in their last 18 games that began at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Wilson passed Tom Brady to become the fifth-fastest player in NFL history to throw 200 touchdown pases. It took Wilson 114 games. It took Brady 116.

The much-maligned Schottenheimer deserves credit for adjusting to quicker passes for Wilson on 1- and 2-step drops after the Steelers sacked him four times in the offense’s malfunctioning first half. Those sacks and Carson’s first fumble into the arms of Steeler Mark Barron that set up a Pittsburgh touchdown has Seattle down 10-7 at halftime.

Before the Seahawks revival, that is.

DISSLY’S HUGE DAY

Unofficially, Dissly became the first former University of Washington defensive lineman to snare two twouchdown catches in an NFL game.

The tight end coach Chris Petersen converted after messing around during a Huskies’ bowl practice years ago would have had an even bigger day if not for teammates’ penalties.

Wilson scrambled and found him for a 40-yard pass and catch to the Steelers 35 in the first quarter. But officials called holding fouls on tackle Germain Ifedi and guard Mike Iupati to negate that play.

It was Dissly’s second game since a season-ending surgery for a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. That ended his rookie season after just four, impressive games.

Dissly hurt the same knee during last week’s win over Cincinnati, but showed no sign of that Sunday.

LOST CHANCES

The Seahawks got into Steelers territory four times in the first half. They scored only once.

D.J. Fluker and Germain Ifedi appeared responsible for the three sacks the Seahawks allowed of Wilson in their first two drives, ruining those.

An offensive pass-interference foul on Pittsburgh’s Vance McDougald blocking before a bubble-screen pass arrived outside on third down forced the Steelers to settle for a go-ahead field goal by Chris Boswell instead of a chance for a touchdown late in the second quarter.

On Seattle’s ensuing 2-minute drive without any time outs, Wilson threw 30 yards to Malik Turner, who had his first three* catches of the season Sunday playing more for malfunctioning veteran wide receiver Jaron Brown. C.J. Prosise, in the role of 2-minute running back, had a 9-yard catch plus two runs, one for a first down. That got the Seahawks into prime position for a tying field goal.

But then rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf was called for offensive pass interference and facemask on Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson, during a jump-ball pass by Wilson to the left sideline. The 15-yard personal foul for facemask pushed the Seahawks to midfield with 8 seconds left in the half. A Wilson completion to Tyler Lockett for 9 yards salvaged a field-goal try of 58 yards by Jason Myers. He missed it wide left as the half ended, so Seattle still trailed 10-7.

The Seahawks were fortunate to be down only by three. They had seven penalties, four sacks allowed and Carson’s fumble. Despite those 12 negative plays and being minus-1 in turnovers, they were down only 10-7 on the road with the kickoff coming to them to begin the second half.

But the offense went three and out to begin the third quarter.

JARON BROWN’S FORGETTABKLE HALF

Brown had two penalties in the first half on blocking in the back along the line of scrimmage coming in from the flanks, on a 1-yard run by Carson and a 2-yard run by Prosise.

The veteran wide receiver also lined up on the wrong side in a three wide-receiver formation before a third-down snap in the first quarter. Wilson had to call time out, part of the reason Seattle used all of its time outs for the half by the middle of the second quarter.

The Seahawks lost another time out when coach Pete Carroll lost a challenge of a pass-interference

NOT YET FOR ANSAH

Ziggy Ansah’s Seahawks debut remains on hold.

The Seahawks decided to leave their prized offseason acquistion and 2015 Pro Bowl pass rusher inactive for the second consecutive week to start the season. Ansah was one of three starters on defense Seattle declared inactive before Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Free safety Tedric Thompson, burned for a touchdown by Cincinnati in the opening game, and defensive tackle Poona Ford were the other inactive starters on defense against the Steelers.

Ansah, 30, is coming off shoulder surgery that ended his time with Detroit in December. Then he had a groin injury last month during conditioning. Sunday morning he worked on his pass-rush moves and sudden sprints on the field for about a half hour with a trainer closely watching. It wasn’t an effortless workout.

Ziggy Ansah (questionable) practices his pass rushes with trainer watching closely 2 1/2 hrs before kick of #Seahawks at Steelers. Can’t say it’s been looking effortless. pic.twitter.com/G2u9cUYh6W — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 15, 2019

The Seahawks now hope to have Ansah and recently acquired Jadeveon Clowney as their bookend Pro Bowl pass rushers next weekend when they host Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

Special-teams captain Neiko Thorpe was also inactive because of a hamstring he injury in last week’s win over Cincinnati.