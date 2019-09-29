That’s more like it. Seahawks look far more like they planned in 27-10 rout at Arizona

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs in an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

Russell Wilson looked exquisite. Again.

Jadeveon Clowney looked like a basketball player. He tapped an interception to himself for the game’s decisive play. Then he got mobbed by just about every Seahawks player in uniform running off the sideline at him to celebrate his most significant feat yet for Seattle.

Chris Carson looked like a dominant, lead runner for the first time this season. And, yes, he held onto the ball.

Tight end Will Dissly continued to look like Kellen Winslow in his comeback from a ruptured patellar tendon suffered on this field 12 months earlier. He got his team-leading fourth touchdown catch this season, part of his career-best seven receptions.

And the Seahawks looked far more like they want and plan to this season. It added up to a reassuring, 27-10 victory at Arizona Sunday in their first NFC West game of the season.

The Seahawks are now unbeaten in their last seven games against the Cardinals in Arizona. Seattle’s last loss here was Sept. 9, 2012, Wilson’s first start in his first NFL game.

The Seahawks led 20-3 at halftime Sunday, and still by that score 4 1/2 minutes into the final quarter. Then Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray scrambled to a touchdown run. But Seattle answered with a 15-play, 8-minute drive to C.J. Prosise’s touchdown run with 2:13 left. It was Prosise’s second career score and first since November 2016, his rookie season. That was 10 injuries for him ago.

Seattle was so dominant in this one, the loudest Cardinals fans got in the stadium otherwise dominated by Seahawks fans was when Carson Palmer was honored in a halftime ceremony—and when they fired T-shirts out of air guns into the crowd during a timeout in the third quarter.

Just in time to host the defending NFC-champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, the Seahawks looked far more how coach Pete Carroll wants them to this season: Winning with Wilson’s efficient passing off Carson’s controlling, often punishing runs and Clowney leading a pass rush that changes games on defense.

Wilson completed 22 of 28 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown, to Dissly. He had another sterling passer rating of 114.3. Wilson is now 29-7 following an in-season loss. That is the best such record by a quarterback since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

Carson rushed for 104 yards on 22, reassuring carries days after Carroll professed his continued trust in him despite his fumbling issues. It was his seventh 100-yard rushing day of his career and first since last Dec. 30, also against the Cardinals.

And Clowney made a huge play against Murray to turn the game.

That had these Seahawks looking far more on-plan than they did while malfunctioning and losing at home to New Orleans the week before. As they should.

The Saints, who were without quarterback Drew Brees last week, hosted the NFC championship game eight months ago.

The Cardinals (0-3-1) are four games into a complete rebuild, with a first-time NFL head coach and rookie quarterback.

While much of the Pacific Northwest fretted over the defensive line getting no sacks and only two quarterback hits—none by Clowney or Ziggy Ansah—in the loss to the Saints, defensive line coach Clint Hurtt focused on his guys affecting games with more than just sacks. Hurtt stressed to his pass rushers the need to counteract all the quick passing the Seahawks were seeing by getting their hands up and in the way of passing lanes.

That would be especially important Sunday against the quick-throwing, sub-6-foot Murray.

In fact, it proved to be decisive.

Clowney knocked down a pass. So did fellow end Quinton Jefferson. Second-year man Rasheem Green continued his rapid improvement from a lost rookie year with a sack on which he ignored Murray’s shoulder and hip fakes in the open field. Rookie defensive end L.J. Collier got in Murray’s face to force a high throw. That gave cornerback Shaquill Griffin the opportunity to break up Murray’s third-down pass on the game’s opening drive. That ended with the first of two missed field goals by Arizona’s Zane Gonzalez in the first half.

Then Clowney made the kind of exquisite, athletic play you trade for. While getting blocked.

With Seattle leading 3-0 after Dissly’s two catches for 23 yards on a crisp opening drive to Jason Myers’ first Seahawks field goal, former Seahawk J.R. Sweezy popped outside from right guard on a short pass play. He was blocking Clowney as Murray threw quickly outside to the right. The 6-foot-5 Clowney tipped the rookie’s pass to himself like a basketballer tapping a rebound to himself. And he did it while Sweezy was still pushing and blocking him.

After Clowney caught the ball, Sweezy was no match for the defensive end on his sprint 27 yards for a touchdown. His biggest play yet since Seattle traded with Houston to get him five weeks ago pushed Seattle to a 10-0 lead and effectively smashed any hope the young, starting-over Cardinals may have had of winning their first game of the season.

Clowney then got mobbed in the end zone by his teammates. Just about every Seahawk in uniform ran from the sideline to Clowney to celebrate the memorable score.

Just like that, the Seahawks led 10-0 in the first quarter.

Sometimes, it not all about just sacks for a defensive line.

PENNY OUT AGAIN

The Seahawks announced 90 minutes before kickoff that number-two running back Rashaad Penny was inactive. Penny missed his second consecutive game following a hamstring injury he got in a light, walkthrough practice two days before Seattle’s home loss to New Orleans Sept. 22.

The Seahawks likely didn’t want to risk trying to play Penny Sunday and then him potentially re-injuring the hamstring and being unavailable Thursday night when Seattle goes on a short week and hosts the NFC West-rival Los Angeles Rams.

Carson entered Sunday with four lost fumbles in three games this season. Carroll, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and Wilson all said Carson remains their man. The coaches said the 1,100-yard rusher from last season was working through the issue that will pass.

C.J. Prosise was available behind Carson again on Sunday. But the Seahawks like the former Notre Dame wide receiver more as a third-down, pass-catching back than as an every-down alternative to their starter.

DEFENSIVE ENDS GALORE

Defensive ends Ziggy Ansah, Quinton Jefferson and L.J. Collier were active Sunday.

Ansah and Jefferson had been questionable. Ansah has what Carroll on Friday called back spasms earlier in the week. Sunday was the second consecutive game the 30-year-old defensive end was active. He debuted with 18 snaps against the Saints the previous week, his first action in 10 months since shoulder surgery then a groin issue.

Jefferson entered Sunday’s game as Seattle’s most effective pass rusher. He had two sacks while often playing inside recently acquired defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Collier was a healthy inactive last week for the Saints game. That was one week after the rookie first-round draft choice made his NFL debut.

WRIGHT’S RIGHT

K.J. Wright’s five tackles Sunday gave him 747 for his career.

The longest-tenured Seahawks player, Wright took over fifth place on franchise’s list for career tackles. The 30-year-old outside linebacker passed Chad Brown.

Wright had a strong first month to what he’s called a prove-it season in 2019, to earn the second, non-guaranteed year of the Pro Bowl veteran’s new deal he signed after briefly exploring free agency this spring.

EXTRA POINTS

The other inactive Seahawks Sunday: rookie wide receivers John Ursua and Gary Jennings were healthy scratches again; special-teams captain Neiko Thorpe (hamstring), rookie safety Marquise Blair, safety Adrian Colbert (promoted from the practice squad this week) and backup offensive lineman Ethan Pocic. ... The Seahawks led 20-3 after Myers’ second field goal of the first half in its final seconds. They have now won 53 consecutive games while leading by four or more points at halftime. ... TIght end Luke Willson had two catches in his first game since signing this past week for his second go-round with Seattle. He made a diving grab of Wilson’s playground flip on third down to keep that final, long drive alive.

