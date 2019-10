Seattle Seahawks Seahawks’ K.J. Wright on win over Rams: ‘We got on the sideline like, let’s win this game’ October 04, 2019 01:58 AM

The Seattle Seahawks edged the Los Angeles Rams, 30-29, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash. to improve to 4-1.