Chris Carson, Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett, greedy defense send Seahawks over Browns

Russell Wilson just looked at Tyler Lockett.

K.J. Wright dived for the clinching interception—then had all the Seahawks rally around him in the end zone to pose into Cleveland’s stunned Dawg Pound section of fans for a faux team picture.

With Sunday’s zany, twisting game on the line, the longest-tenured Seahawks put on a decisive show.

Wilson to Lockett times two raced Seattle into position for Chris Carson’s go-ahead touchdown run for 1 yard with 3 1/2 minutes remaining. Then on the ensuing drive, Wright intercepted Baker Mayfield’s errant pass behind his receiver and off his hands for an interception from his knees.

On third down, Wilson connected with rookie DK Metcalf for a first down with a Browns defender all over him. That sealed Seattle’s 32-28 victory over the Browns at stunned, irate FirstEnergy Stadium on a gorgeous fall day on Lake Erie.

The defense forced four turnovers. The special teams blocked a punt. Carson carried 24 times for a career-high 124 yards. It was his third consecutive 100-yard rushing day since fumbling issues early, then the help he got from his mental-conditioning guru. Wilson completed 23 of 33 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and yet another passer rating well above 100, 117.6.

Wilson has 14 touchdowns against no interceptions this season. That is a large reason why the Seahawks are off to a 5-1 start for the first time since their Super Bowl-winning season of 2013.

Down 28-25, with the fourth quarter going late, Wilson and Lockett went into Full Trust Mode.

On third and 5 at the Cleveland 21, Wilson looked to only one man. Lockett ran a short out route to the line to gain and caught Wilson’s pass for the first down. On the next play, Wilson rolled to the right. Lockett ran his initial stop route, then instinctively ran away from zone coverage. Wilson read Lockett’s move and threw inside, to the 1-yard line.

Carson scored on the next play. Jason Myers, who missed an extra-point kick after Seattle’s first touchdown in the first quarter, made this one. Seattle led 32-28 with 3:30 left.

19 unanswered points, swinging a 20-6 deficit into a 25-20 lead on Jaron Brown’s second touchdown catch of the day. After a call against Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry for an illegal blind-side block that did not appear to happen incensed the home crowd, the Seahawks forced a punt and were asserting control over the game.

But on third and 1, with Carson on the sidelines, usual pass-receiving back C.J. Prosise lost a fumble in Seattle territory.

As usual for the Seahawks, this was not going to be easy.

Cleveland converted a fourth down on a completion to Dontrell Hilliard, when Seattle Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright almost stopped him short of the line to goal. A measurement showed a Browns first down by the nose of the ball.

Poona Ford made a brilliant tackle on third and goal at the 1. Then on fourth down, the Seahawks had 12 men on the field. The 12th was end Rasheem Green. Coach Pete Carroll tried to call time out before the flag and play but didn’t get one. On the replay, the Browns appeared on their way to scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a Nick Chubb stretch-play run to the right.

But Browns first-year coach Freddie Kitchens called time out an instant before the snap. So they played the fourth down again—and Cleveland ran the same play. The Seahawks sold out for it, and were waiting. Jadeveon Clowney, Poona Ford and Quinton Jefferson dropped Chubb for a 1-yard loss to keep Seattle ahead early in the fourth quarter.

But the Seahawks’ offense went three and out, the third to Metcalf. Metcalf had it go off his hands at the line to gain. All-Pro punter Michael Dickson then picked an awful time to shank one: 23 yards from his own end zone.

Two runs by Chubb later, the second one for 3 yards, and the Browns had finally scored that go-ahead touchdown. They got the two-point conversion, too, and led 28-25 with 9:02 left.

All that was after two touchdown catches by Jaron Brown, who had eight catches for all of this season entering Sunday.

Brown’s second TD, 6 yards from Wilson down the middle inside the goal line with a dive on third down, put Seattle up 25-20.

And it came from the work of much-maligned right tackle Germain Ifedi.

On the play, Ifedi twice repelled Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, who began the day second in the NFL with seven sacks then got two more. Ifedi stopped Garrett first with a straight-arm punch on the right edge of the line. Then after he former Texas A&M teammate spun and charged again, Ifedi stymied Garrett again. That gave Wilson the time to look at multiple receivers, the last one Brown for the touchdown.

WOEFUL START

The Browns scored 3 points in 60 minutes six days earlier in their 28-point loss at the San Francisco 49ers.

They scored 14 points in first 10:17 against Seahawks.

Seattle allowed the Browns to romp for 148 yards of offense and 102 yards on kickoff returns—in the first quarter. The Seahawks were fortunate to be down only 14-6 after one.

The Browns were at the Seattle 10-yard line with 96 seconds left before halftime, about to add to their 20-12 lead. Then Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin leaped with Landry in the end zone to tip Baker Mayfield’s pass into the air. Safety Tedric Thompson, replaced earlier in the half by Lano Hill then rookie Marquise Blair, raced over to make a diving catch for an interception while prone in the end zone.

Instead of being down two scores, the Seahawks drove with five straight completions by Wilson to the Cleveland 17. With 27 seconds left in the half Wilson threw the latest of his brilliant passes this season: a ball outside right perfectly placed onto Jaron Brown’s hands in the end zone, while Wilson was getting hit, too. Wilson’s 13th touchdown against no interceptions this season got the Seahawks within 20-18.

Brown and his fellow Seahawks receivers celebrated his first touchdown by going ‘N Sync.

Seattle went for the two-point conversion to tie the game. Wilson changed the play at the line and handed the ball to pass-catching running back C.J. Prosise. Prosise got stopped up the middle on his run to keep Cleveland ahead into the third quarter.

Thompson left the game for two series after allowing 27-yard completion from Mayfield to Landry on fourth and 7. Two plays later Mayfield ran alone up the middle after dropping to pass for a 10-yard touchdown to put the Browns ahead 14-6.

Mayfield completed 22 of 37 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. The top overall pick in the 2018 draft had a poor passer rating of 54.9, because of the killer interceptions.

DISSLY HURT AGAIN

Seahawks tight end Will Dissly had an extraordinary season interrupted by a major-looking injury for the second time in his two years in the NFL. He left Sunday’s game early in the second quarter with an Achilles-tendon injury.

The Seahawks announced the former University of Washington defensive lineman would not return to Sunday’s game.

Dissly was running a pass route into the end zone, looking over his inside shoulder in the second quarter. Russell Wilson’s throw under pressure from the Browns was outside Dissly. As the big tight end attempted to turn his body and shoulders, his left leg and foot appeared to give out under him. He crumpled to the natural grass painted brown and orange in the end zone as Wilson’s pass fell incomplete.

Team doctor Ed Khalfayan and trainers rushed to Dissly, who stayed down in the end zone for a moment or two. Two assistants helped him to the sideline while he limped, barely putting weight on his left leg. After a couple minutes of observation by Khalfayan inside a tent behind Seattle’s bench, Dissly got into the passenger seat of a motorized cart and was driven from the field as the Seahawks’ drive ended with a field goal instead of a touchdown.

Dissly had his standout rookie season end after four games in 2018 because of ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee. He went on injured reserve and missed the rest of last season.

For more on his latest injury, read here.

O-LINE DEPLETED

Hall-of-Fame legend Walter Jones was in the press box Sunday.

I asked him before the game if he brought his cleats.

OK, it wasn’t that bad Sunday for the Seahawks and their situation on the offensive line.

But it was close.

As expected, Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown and rugged right guard D.J. Fluker were inactive with injuries. That left Seattle without 40 percent of its starting offensive line against Cleveland and elite pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Brown could not make it back from a biceps injury he played the previous two games through but re-injured in the win over the Los Angeles Rams Oct. 3.

Fluker pulled his hamstring in that Rams game.

George Fant was poised to start for Brown. Fant is a backup tackle who usually plays about a dozen games as an extra, blocking tight end in Seattle’s running game.

Jamarco Jones, another backup tackle who impressed coaches filling in at guard for the first time for Fluker against L.A., was ready to make his first NFL start at his new position.

Another injury Sunday would be problematic. Seattle’s lone backup at guard was reserve center Joey Hunt. If a tackle got hurt, Jones would likely slide to his natural position and Hunt would enter for Jones at guard.

Guard Ethan Pocic went on injured reserve Friday with a back injury.

PENNY OUT AGAIN

Second running back Rashaad Penny was inactive for the third time in four games because of a hamstring injury. He had been questionable for Sunday.

Defensive end Branden Jackson was inactive for the first time this season. He got a neck injury since the Rams game. That meant more of an opportunity for rookie first-round draft pick L.J. Collier. Collier, healthy all season so far, was active for the third time in six games.

The Seahawks’ other inactives Sunday: rookie wide receivers and draft picks Gary Jennings and John Ursua again, plus extra cornerback Akeem King.