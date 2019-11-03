Josh Gordon gets weekend off, no surprises with Seahawks’ inactives vs. Buccaneers

As promised, Josh Gordon’s Seahawks debut will wait at least eight more days.

Seattle made its new wide receiver claimed off waivers Friday inactive for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay at CenturyLink Field. Coach Pete Carroll said upon claiming the 28-year-old All-Pro from 2013 that the Seahawks will assess his readiness to play this coming week.

If the knee that had Gordon on injured reserve with the New England Patriots until they waived him off IR Thursday proves healthy as expected, he will play in Seattle’s next game, the Monday night showdown at unbeaten NFC West leader San Francisco Nov. 11.

“We will take a look at him next week and see what he looks like,” Carroll said Friday.

The remainder of the Seahawks’ inactive players Sunday against the Buccaneers were no surprise.

Defensive end Quinton Jefferson missed his second consecutive game with a strained oblique. Safety Quandre Diggs’ Seahawks debut after his trade from Detroit will have to wait at least another week because of the strained hamstring he brought with him from the Lions. Backup safety Lano Hill was out again and will be indefinitely with an elbow injury.

The team had listed those three as doubtful to play.

Diggs’ and Hill’s injuries and free safety Tedric Thompson going on injured reserve this past week paved the path for rookie second-round pick Marquise Blair to join veteran Bradley McDougald as the starting safety tandem for the first time this season. McDougald had not started the previous two games because of back spasms.

The rest of Seattle’s inactives on Sunday: rookie wide receivers and draft choices Gary Jennings and John Ursua again, plus running back C.J. Prosise.

