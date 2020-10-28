How can Seahawks defense improve in weeks ahead? ‘Stop talking and just do it’

Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs (37) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

This Seahawks defense is not where it wants to be nearly halfway through the season — that was veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner’s message following Sunday’s overtime loss in Arizona.

Pete Carroll echoed that thought on a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday.

It’s a message that seems to have spread throughout Seattle’s defense — from its struggling pass rush to its depleted secondary.

The Seahawks allowed 519 yards of offense in the 37-34 loss to the Cardinals, for another week earning them the unwanted label as the statistically worst defense in the NFL.

They’ve allowed opposing offenses more than 400 yards in each of their six games so far, and more than 500 in three of those.

The 425.2 yards they’ve allowed per game, and the 33.8 points per game they’ve given up along the way are both league-worst marks.

How can the Seahawks defense — so often known for its dominance in the recent past —get back on track?

Veteran free safety Quandre Diggs says the group needs to have a “next week” mentality. Diggs was the only real answer the Seahawks had for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the Week 7 loss — Seattle’s first of the season despite the troublesome defensive numbers.

After Russell Wilson threw his second of three interceptions early in the fourth quarter, Diggs promptly picked off Murray — Diggs’ second interception of the season — for Seattle’s only takeaway.

Murray otherwise had his way, finishing 34-of-48 for 360 yards and three touchdowns, and added 14 carries for 67 yards and another score.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Murray’s four total touchdowns were a career-high. He was never hit in the backfield and four Cardinals finished with more than 50 receiving yards.

But, the Seahawks’ defense can’t let that loss bite them, Diggs said. The 49ers come to town Sunday for another NFC West showdown, and dwelling on one loss could just result in another.

“For us, it’s just playing assignment football,” Diggs said. “Stop talking and just do it. I think that’s the mentality we’ve got to have, and I just think we’ve just got to make more plays.”

Some of the defensive woes can surely be attributed to how often Seattle has had to rotate in new players following significant injuries.

Veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin’s season ended with an ACL tear in Week 2. All-Pro strong safety Jamal Adams was expected to return to practice Wednesday, but has missed three games with a groin injury. Starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin is still in concussion protocol, Carroll confirmed Wednesday. Defensive end Rasheem Green was set to practice Wednesday for the first time in a month. The list goes on.

But, Diggs said the Seahawks, specifically the secondary, aren’t going to make excuses.

“It’s been a ‘next man up’ mentality,” he said. “I think we’ve only played one game truly together as a secondary. So, we’ve had some moving pieces, ins and outs, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to get the job done, and we’re not doing that right now.

“But, we’re finding ways to try to be better, and it’s not like we’re not putting in the work. We’re doing what we can at practice. We’re not doing what we can in the game, of course, but we just need to get that situated.”

The Seahawks’ defense does seem to have better days coming with Adams possibly returning this week and the recent additions of Damon “Snacks” Harrison and Carlos Dunlap.

For his part, though, Diggs has been a constant in his second season with Seattle, and has played every defensive snap the past four weeks.

But, he won’t highlight his own play until the Seahawks improve as a unit.

“When we’re giving up the numbers we’re giving up, and the plays we’re giving up, I don’t think anybody feels too well about how they’re playing, but all I can do is control what I can control,” Diggs said. “Making my calls, eliminating seams and posts and doing my job, that’s all I can rely on, and that’s all I can do.

“So, I’m not going to say, ‘Yeah, I’m playing great.’ I’m not going to say I’m playing bad. But, as a unit, that’s what it’s all about. We’re not playing good enough collectively together.”

Carroll believes those better days are coming, though.

“Our best football is still ahead of us,” he said. “There’s no question in my mind.”