Seattle Seahawks Carlos Dunlap on yet another game-ending sack to save Seahawks: ‘This is what I’m here to do’ December 20, 2020 05:37 PM

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap spoke to reporters on Zoom following a 20-15 win over Washington on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at FedExField in Landover, Md.