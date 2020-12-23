Seahawks corner Quinton Dunbar to have season-ending knee surgery

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar (22) defends as New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) makes a catch. The Seattle Seahawks played the New England Patriots in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed Wednesday cornerback Quinton Dunbar will have season-ending knee surgery after being placed on injured reserve last month.

“Quinton is going to stay on IR. He’s going to get his knee fixed,” Carroll said on a Zoom call with reporters. “He just couldn’t turn make the turn. He tried really hard the last couple weeks and he just can’t get over the hump on it, and so he’s going to get that taken care of.”

Carroll said he thought the surgery would happen “soon.”

The Seahawks acquired the 28-year-old defensive back in March from Washington in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Dunbar appeared in six games with Seattle, playing 397 defensive snaps and tallying 30 tackles, two for losses, five passes defensed and one interception.

Dunbar will be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

This story will be updated.