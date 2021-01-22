IOC plans to vaccinate all Olympic athletes to save 2021 games: report

Trying to host the largest sporting event in the world was impossible in 2020. So the International Olympic Committee has a new plan to ensure the games go on as re-scheduled in 2021: vaccinate everyone.

Organizers are trying to work with the World Health Organization to get all Olympians planning to participate in the 2021 Tokyo games vaccinated to try to save the summer games from total cancellation, according The Telegraph.

The Tokyo games are still scheduled to start July 23, 2021 in the Japanese capital. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming Olympics are still scheduled to call several thousand athletes from more than 200 nations to Japan for a chance at international glory.