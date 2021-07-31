Bencic wins women’s tennis gold; Djokovic falls to Carreno Busta in bronze medal match

TOKYO — Switzerland's Belinda Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova for Olympic women's tennis gold on Saturday while Novak Djokovic left empty-handed as he lost the singles bronze medal match and withdrew injured from his mixed doubles contest.

Bencic captured the biggest victory of her career after defeating the Czech Republic's Vondrousova 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

The 24-year-old Bencic had four titles to her name previously in her career and had not gone beyond the semifinals at a Grand Slam.

"I have no idea how I managed that," the world No. 12 told SRF after falling to the ground in tears after match point.

Bencic will play again Sunday in the women's doubles final alongside Viktorija Golubic against Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

The No. 9 seed becomes the first Swiss woman to take tennis gold after Marc Rosset won the men's title in 1992 and Roger Federer partnered with Stan Wawrinka for men's doubles glory in Beijing.

Federer, 39, wants singles gold but ultimately decided to skip Tokyo.

Vondrousova, runner-up at the French Open in 2019, converted six of 18 break points while falling short.

Bencic edged a close first set, with her nine backhand winners to one helping to make the difference.

But Vondrousova, 22, struck back in the second with her forehand taking change.

The Czech broke immediately in the decisive set but Bencic hit back straight away. They traded breaks again as nerves took over. The Swiss then wasted a match point at 5-3 but her opponent's inability to convert break points, missing yet another, decided the contest.

Men's world No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta wasted a match point against world No. 1 Djokovic in the second-set tiebreak. But the Spaniard never looked back after taking a quick 3-0 lead in the third for victory in 2 hours, 47 minutes when Djokovic hit a forehand into the net on a sixth match point.

Djokovic then scratched the mixed doubles bronze match he was to play with fellow Serbian Nina Stojanovic, with organizers announcing a left shoulder injury.

The medal went to women's world No. 1 Ash Barty and John Peers of Australia by walkover.

Djokovic, 34, has yet to win an Olympic gold, his best being a 2008 bronze, and promised to try again in three years.

"I do have a regret for not winning a medal for my country," Britain's PA Media agency quoted him saying. "Opportunities missed both in doubles and singles. I didn’t deliver yesterday and today, the level of tennis dropped, also due to exhaustion, mentally and physically."

His bid for a Golden Slam also ended in Friday's singles semifinal loss against German Alexander Zverev, but he can still achieve a rare calendar year Grand Slam if he wins the US Open starting on Aug. 30.

"I don't know how to describe it, it's a grade one feeling to win the bronze medal," said a thrilled Carreno Busta, whose previous biggest wins were two ATP-500 events.

"It's not a title, it's not the world but I don't know, I've never felt something like this representing my country, representing all the people in Spain."

Zverev takes on Russian Karen Khachanov in Sunday's men's final.

Women's bronze went to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine as she defeated Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

It was a first tennis medal for Ukraine and came after she married French tennis player Gael Monfils shortly before the Games.

Women's doubles bronze went to Brazilians Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani, who saved four match points in the third set to beat Russians Veronica Kudermatova and Elena Vesnina 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.

Vesnina still has the chance for glory in the mixed doubles final on Sunday when she partners with Aslan Karatsev against fellow Russians Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev.