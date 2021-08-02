David Kendziera’s Olympics motto has been ‘BELIEVE,’ a fitting mantra for an unsponsored hurdler who has defied expectations dating back to his high school track team

TOKYO — If you’ve ever failed to make a high school sports team, David Kendziera is probably your Olympic spirit animal.

Kendziera — who finished 12th in the 400-meter hurdles Sunday after failing to advance to the final — was cut as a sophomore by a hurdles coach at Prospect High School after a one-day tryout. It was a blow to the teen, who had been discouraged from joining the sprinters a few days earlier.

Having grown several inches between his freshman and sophomore years, Kendziera was gangly, awkward and in need of a track event in which to compete.

Not knowing where he belonged, Kendziera returned to the sprinters. The sprinting coach marched him right back to the hurdlers and told his fellow coach to give Kendziera a chance.

Kendziera, now 26, considers it one of the most important moments in his track career. When he thinks about that time, however, he doesn’t dwell on being cut. Instead he remembers the sprinting coach’s faith in his abilities and how it bolstered his confidence.

“It just kind of showed me that someone believed in me,” the Mount Prospect native told the Tribune before arriving in Tokyo. “That made all the difference.”

Two years after being briefly cut, he became a state champion in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and runner-up in the 110-meter high hurdles. He went on to a stellar career at the University of Illinois, where he was a 10-time All-American and scored the most points by a hurdler at an NCAA championship in 39 years.

“He doesn’t give up and he works hard,” said his mother, Brenda Kendziera. “After what happened his sophomore year, he spent all summer running hills and trying to get stronger.”

Kendziera’s motto for these Games has been “BELIEVE,” a fitting mantra for an unsponsored hurdler who has defied expectations dating back to that high school track team.

Starting from an outside lane in his semifinal heat, Kendziera was running a strong race until a slight struggle at the 10th hurdle. The mistake proved costly as he missed qualifying for the finals by .31 seconds.

“The racing was awesome,” he said after the race. “The first round, I was nervous. The next (semifinal) round, I felt like I belong here and I hope to be back again.”

After stellar high school and college careers, Kendziera decided to compete professionally in 2019. Wearing borrowed jerseys and his own shoes, he jumped right into the professional circuit without the benefit of big-name sponsors.

He saw enough success on the international circuit — finishing in the top eight in several Diamond League meets in the last two years — that the Olympics became a possibility.

Then the pandemic hit.

Kendziera trains at the University of North Carolina, where his former Illini coach Adrian Wheatley now oversees the men’s sprinting and hurdles program. When the UNC campus shut down because of COVID-19, Kendziera scrambled to find a place to work out.

He began scaling high school fences all over the Raleigh-Durham area to train on their tracks. He would gain questionable entry to a field and then work out until he got caught.

“We would go there until the maintenance people came by and said, ‘What are you doing here? It’s closed.’ Once someone kicked us out, we’d go find another place,” he said. “It was rough, but we got through it.”

When the professional track season resumed in the fall of 2020, Kendziera posted some impressive times at the beginning and then started to regress. He made some changes to his training regimen, but few considered him a lock to make the U.S. team at the Olympic trials earlier this summer.

In a deep field, he finished third with a personal best of 48.38 seconds at the trials. It was enough to punch his ticket to Tokyo, the Summer Games he had circled on his calendar more than a decade ago.

“I had only one word in my vocabulary that week and it was ‘believe,’ ” he said. “I believed in myself and I got through the runs.”

Kendziera’s lone regret about his Olympic journey is that his family and friends weren’t in Tokyo. Especially disappointed for his parents — “Do you know how many hours they’ve spent sitting in bleachers?” — Kendziera made a whirlwind trip home over the Fourth of July weekend to participate in the Mount Prospect Independence Day parade.

He threw candy to the crowd along the route, joined by his family and representatives from the Illinois and Prospect track programs. To lead the procession, Kendziera’s father and uncle fastened five spray-painted hula hoops together and attached them to a pole to form the Olympic rings.

It was probably the last thing he needed to be doing in the lead-up to the Olympics, but Kendziera wanted to give his parents an Olympic moment too.

“That’s definitely the reason he made this trip,” his girlfriend, Chelsey Jones, said. “He doesn’t forget the people who believed in him.”

After the race, Kendziera said he intends to try again three years from now in Paris.

“This isn’t the end goal — to make the Olympics once,” he said. “I want to be back.”

It’s hard not to believe him.