Meet the soccer players who will be representing the U.S. in the women’s FIFA World Cup

Sauerbrunn, Naeher taking responsibility for getting USWNT mentally prepared for World Cup USWNT veterans Becky Sauerbrunn and Alyssa Naeher are using their past experience the World Cups to get their team prepared for this year's tournament.

Team USA will be playing in the FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup for a chance to capture a fourth trophy. These are the players in the USWNT who will represent the United States.

GOALKEEPERS

United States goalkeeper Adrianna Franch. Julio Cortez AP

▪ Adrianna Franch

Age: 28

Hometown: Salina, Kan.

College: Oklahoma State

Club: Portland Thorns

United States goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Julio Cortez AP

▪ Ashlyn Harris

Age: 33

Hometown: Satellite Beach, FL

College: North Carolina

Club: Orlando Pride

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Julio Cortez AP

▪ Alyssa Naeher

Age: 31

Hometown: Stratford, Conn.

College: Penn State

Club: Chicago Red Stars

DEFENDERS

Abby Dahlkemper, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

▪ Abby Dahlkemper

Age: 25

Hometown: Menlo Park, Calif.

College: UCLA

Club: North Carolina Courage

United States defender Tierna Davidson is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Julio Cortez AP

▪ Tierna Davidson

Age: 20

Hometown: Menlo Park, Calif.

College: Stanford

Club: Chicago Red Stars

Crystal Dunn, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

▪ Crystal Dunn

Age: 26

Hometown: Rockville Centre, NY

College: North Carolina

Club: North Carolina Courage

United States defender Ali Krieger speaks to media before a soccer workout at Red Bull Arena, Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. will play against Mexico in an international soccer friendly on Sunday. Steve Luciano AP

▪ Ali Krieger

Age: 34

Hometown: Dumfries, VA

College: Penn State

Club: Orlando Pride

Kelley O’Hara, a defender for the United States women’s national team, which is headed to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, is introduced for fans during a send-off ceremony following an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Julio Cortez AP

▪ Kelley O’Hara

Age: 30

Hometown: Fayetteville, GA

College: Stanford

Club: Utah Royals

United States defender Becky Sauerbrunn moves the ball up the pitch during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Steve Luciano AP

▪ Becky Sauerbrunn

Age: 33

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

College: Virginia

Club: Utah Royals

Emily Sonnett, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

▪ Emily Sonnett

Age: 25

Hometown: Marietta, GA

College: Virginia

Club: Portland Thorns

MIDFIELDERS

Morgan Brian, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

▪ Morgan Brian

Age: 26

Hometown: St. Simons, GA

College: Virginia

Club: Chicago Red Stars

United States midfielder Julie Ertz is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Julio Cortez AP

▪ Julie Ertz

Age: 27

Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.

College: Santa Clara

Club: Chicago Red Stars

Lindsey Horan, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

▪ Lindsey Horan

Age: 24

Hometown: Golden, Colo.

College: none

Club: Portland Thorns

United States midfielder Rose Lavelle celebrates after scoring during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against New Zealand Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson AP

▪ Rose Lavelle

Age: 23

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

College: Wisconsin

Club: Washington Spirit

Allie Long, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

▪ Allie Long

Age: 31

Hometown: Northport, NY

College: North Carolina

Club: Reign FC

Samantha Mewis, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

▪ Samantha Mewis

Age: 26

Hometown: Hanson, Mass.

College: UCLA

Club: North Carolina Courage

FORWARDS

Tobin Heath, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

▪ Tobin Heath

Age: 30

Hometown: Basking Ridge, NJ

College: North Carolina

Club: Portland Thorns

Carli Lloyd, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

▪ Carli Lloyd

Age: 36

Hometown: Delran, NJ

College: Rutgers

Club: Sky Blue FC

United States forward Jessica McDonald is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Julio Cortez AP

▪ Jessica McDonald

Age: 31

Hometown: Glendale, AZ

College: North Carolina

Club: North Carolina Courage

Alex Morgan, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

▪ Alex Morgan

Age: 29

Hometown: Diamond Bar, CA

College: California

Club: Orlando Pride

Christen Press, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

▪ Christen Press

Age: 30

Hometown: Palos Verdes Estates, CA

College: Stanford

Club: Utah Royals

United States forward Mallory Pugh is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Julio Cortez AP

▪ Mallory Pugh

Age: 21

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO

College: None

Club: Washington Spirit

Megan Rapinoe, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

▪ Megan Rapinoe

Age: 33

Hometown: Redding, CA

College: Portland

Club: Reign FC