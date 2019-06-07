Soccer
First video review in Women’s World Cup history goes against France. But it didn’t matter
How big of an advantage does France have in the World Cup at home?
There weren’t many things that didn’t go France’s way Friday.
After all, France dominated South Korea 4-0 in Group A action in Paris to open the 2019 Women’s World Cup.
But there was one thing that didn’t go right, as the first video review in Women’s World Cup history disallowed a France goal. The V.A.R. (video assistant referee) review ruled that Griedge Mbock Bathy was a step offside before putting the ball in the back of the net in the 30th minute, which would have made it a 2-0 lead for France.
FIFA approved the use of video review in the 2019 Women’s World Cup after it was implemented at the Men’s World Cup in 2018.
But even after that goal was taken away, France still finished with four goals on 21 shots. Along with serving as the host of the World Cup, France is also one of the tournament’s favorites.
Next up for France is its second match of the group stage, which comes against Norway on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Norway begins its World Cup run Saturday against Nigeria.
