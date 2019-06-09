Here’s how a dramatic goal turned Italy’s special day into a memorable one

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

For the first time in 20 years, the Italy women’s soccer team played in the World Cup.

That’s how significant Sunday was for Italy, as it played its first Women’s World Cup match since 1999. But the result made the day even more memorable, as Italy rallied to pull off a 2-1 upset over Australia to open Group C action in Valenciennes, France.

Italy won in dramatic fashion, too, as the 27-year-old Barbara Bonansea scored the match-winning goal on a header off a free kick during injury time in the 95th minute.

It marked Bonansea’s second goal of the match, as she also erased a 1-0 deficit with a goal in the 56th minute to tie the score.

Italy had not qualified for the previous four World Cup tournaments, with its best ever finish coming when it made it to the quarterfinals in 1991. After starting its latest World Cup appearance with a win over Australia, Italy is now in good position to get out of the group stage.

Italy faces Jamaica on Friday at noon EST in its second match of the group stage. Jamaica opens the World Cup on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. against Brazil.