Team Norway goalkeeper gets love on Twitter as only 4th player over age 39 in World Cup

Soccer
Born in 1980, Norway goalkeeper Ingrid Hjelmseth is only the fourth woman over the age of 39 to compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Others who share the honor include Brazil’s Margarete Pioresan in 1995, Nigeria’s Perpetua Nkwocha in 2015 and USA’s Christie Pierce in 2015, BBC reported. The oldest man to compete in a FIFA World Cup is Egypt’s Essam El-Hadary who competed in 2018 at the age of 45, ESPN reported.
Twitter users are impressed with Hjelmseth’s performance, a former teammate writing that she’s playing like “she’s still in her 20s.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Hjelmseth has allowed two goals, both against France, with one match left in the group round. Norway fell to France 2-1 on Wednesday and plays South Korea on Monday.
