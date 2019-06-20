The United States looked for revenge vs. Sweden in the Women’s World Cup. Here’s what happened.

Morgan: Outside pressure won’t ‘penetrate our bubble’ of team camaraderie USWNT team captain Alex Morgan says the pressure to win the World Cup again won't affect the team's chemistry throughout the tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK USWNT team captain Alex Morgan says the pressure to win the World Cup again won't affect the team's chemistry throughout the tournament.

The last time the United States played Sweden in a major tournament, Team USA was exiting at the earliest stage it ever has in its tradition-rich women’s soccer history.

Sweden eliminated the United States in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics.

Three years later, the U.S. Women’s National Team had its revenge at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The United States struck early, with Lindsey Horan scoring in the third minute off Megan Rapinoe’s corner that trickled through traffic to find Horan for a tap-in goal. It was the fastest goal of this World Cup.

The Americans got a second goal early into the second half when Tobin Heath created some space on the right side of the box and fired a shot that deflected off Sweden defender Jonna Andersson’s leg before finding the net.

The victory means the United States won Group F and faces Spain in the Round of 16 on Monday in Paris. Sweden faces Canada in the Round of 16 as a runner-up.

Team USA’s Julie Ertz did not play due to an injury, according to multiple reports. Star striker Alex Morgan left at halftime, substituted by veteran Carli Lloyd.

Lloyd had her goal scoring streak end. She came close in the second half. Instead, her record ended at six consecutive World Cup matches with a goal.