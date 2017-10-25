What’s Happening for Oct. 25

Ghouls gather for a team photo at Avanti High School Thursday Oct 19th and minutes before the doors creak open during Olympia school’s fourth annual Halloween Haunted School, which will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays until Oct. 28. Admission is $7. Once again the proceeds benefit the school’s annual student trip to the Oregon Shakespeare festival. Avanti is located in the Knox Administrative Center, 1113 Legion Way SE in Olympia. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com