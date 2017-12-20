More Videos

  • Moving the Amtrak train's locomotive forced closure of I-5 earlier in the day

    Capt. Dan Hall of the Washington State Patrol said Wednesday that both of directions of I-5 will be closed at the Dupont-Steilacoom Road Wednesday morning.

Capt. Dan Hall of the Washington State Patrol said Wednesday that both of directions of I-5 will be closed at the Dupont-Steilacoom Road Wednesday morning. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Capt. Dan Hall of the Washington State Patrol said Wednesday that both of directions of I-5 will be closed at the Dupont-Steilacoom Road Wednesday morning. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

2 lanes of Interstate 5 to open by 5 p.m., WSDOT says

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

December 20, 2017 03:03 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 07:24 AM

Two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 will reopen at 5 p.m. today after Monday morning’s Amtrak train derailment near DuPont, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

The lanes were closed after the train derailment Monday morning, which killed three people.

The third lane of southbound I-5, the far right lane, is expected to remain closed until early Thursday morning. Speed limits will be set for 45 mph for the safety of people working at the site of the derailment.

The concrete of the freeway was not significantly damaged when the train cars and engine fell onto it.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

