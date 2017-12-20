2 lanes of Interstate 5 to open by 5 p.m., WSDOT says

Two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 will reopen at 5 p.m. today after Monday morning’s Amtrak train derailment near DuPont, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
The lanes were closed after the train derailment Monday morning, which killed three people.
The third lane of southbound I-5, the far right lane, is expected to remain closed until early Thursday morning. Speed limits will be set for 45 mph for the safety of people working at the site of the derailment.
The concrete of the freeway was not significantly damaged when the train cars and engine fell onto it.
