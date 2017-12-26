Will this mean flu for you? Neighboring states showing widespread outbreaks

More Videos 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home Pause 0:44 Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 2:07 Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire 2:15 Earl Thomas tells Cowboys 'when Seattle kicks me to the curb come get me' 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 3:33 Pete Carroll on Seahawks defense cashing in on motivation at Dallas to rebound from Rams loss 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:33 Highlights: Timberline tops host Curtis on final day of tournament 1:04 Bait Package stolen off porch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home What action – apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine – can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? What action – apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine – can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Courtesy

What action – apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine – can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Courtesy