Business

March 6, 2017 1:14 PM

Gas prices are rising in the area

Staff report

Average gasoline prices in the Tacoma area rose 2.1 cents a gallon in one week to $2.81, according to fuel price monitoring site GasBuddy’s weekly update.

“Gasoline prices are starting to pick up steam as a majority of states see their average rise over last week, a function of the season’s theatrics coming into view: refinery maintenance and the transition to cleaner gasoline pumping up prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, in Monday’s news release.

Prices ranged from $2.76 in Yakima to $2.83 in Seattle, according to GasBuddy.

On Monday, the lowest listed Tacoma-area price on tacomagasprices.com was $2.49, found at at least two area Arcos — 1101 S Sprague Ave; 2623 Bridgeport Way W. — and at Tacoma’s Costco.

In Olympia, the lowest price Monday at washingtongasprices.com was $2.53 a gallon at three area Arco stations: 10222 Martin Way E., 7291 Martin Way E. and Evergreen Park Drive.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Outgoing Lucky Eagle CEO reflects on his career and gaming industry

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos