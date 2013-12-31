Restaurants: Thurston County Health inspections

The listings included in this database are published in The Olympian newspaper according to the publication dates indicated. The data base encompasses inspections provided by Thurston County Health Department in the previous six months.
Points Key
- Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer.
- Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer.
- Any establishment receiving more than 45 red demerit points or over 65 total demerit points shall be automatically reinspected in 10 days. If an establishment exceeds those limits twice in a calendar year, the permit shall be suspended immediately.
- Comments are taken directly from latest county inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. If you have any questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Source: Thurston County Environment Health Office. Email questions.
