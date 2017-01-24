Man killed in two-car crash on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway

A Castle Rock man was killed in a two-car crash on the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway on Monday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Andy R. Dunnavant, 42, was driving eastbound on state Route 504 near George Taylor Road, about two miles west of Toutle, when his gray 1998 Honda Civic crossed the center line and crashed head on into a gold 2002 Pontiac Sunfire.
Dunnavant was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Pontiac, an 18-year-old Silver Lake man, was injured and transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.
Both vehicles were totaled.
Dunnavant was not wearing a seatbelt, and drugs and alcohol weren’t factors in the crash, according to the patrol.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
