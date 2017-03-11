Sunshine Week resources

THE OLYMPIAN STAFF’S FAVORITE WEBSITES FOR PUBLIC INFORMATION
Not all public information is accessed through public records requests. Some agencies post some of the most valuable public information about our communities on their websites for anyone to see. Here are some of the websites that we find most useful.
▪ View the Washington State Patrol collision report page: tinyurl.com/84alqra.
▪ View the Occupational Safety and Health Administration website: tinyurl.com/nablr9j.
▪ It’s easy to track election-related information using the Public Disclosure Commission website. You can search the site by candidate and find their filing information, and who has contributed to their campaign: pdc.wa.gov.
▪ View an incident log of 911 calls dispatched to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office: tinyurl.com/ztp99mv.
▪ View agenda, minutes and podcasts of the Olympia School Board’s meetings: tinyurl.com/zsvw8xq.
▪ Verify health care worker credentials, view disciplinary actions: tinyurl.com/zvvptre.
▪ View meetings of Thurston County Board of Health, Board of County Commissioners, LOTT Board of Directors, Tumwater City Council and other groups: tctv.net/vod.
▪ View Thurston County election results: co.thurston.wa.us/auditor.
▪ View information on state-registered corporations and charities: sos.wa.gov/corps and sos.wa.gov/charities.
▪ View the Thurston County code: tinyurl.com/jedh3wd.
▪ View student demographics and standardized test scores by school district and individual schools by clicking on “State Report Card” atk12.wa.us.
RESOURCES FOR FILING A PUBLIC RECORDS REQUEST
▪ The state Attorney General’s Office offers support for those people seeking public records: tinyurl.com/hczowzm.
▪ The Washington Coalition for Open Government was formed to act as an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and defending the people’s right to know in matters of public interest and in the conduct of the public’s business: washingtoncog.org.
