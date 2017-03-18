What’s Happening for March 18

Saturday
Alpaca Event: Youths and new owners are invited. Six alpacas will be available all day for health care demonstrations and alpaca handling demonstration and practice. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue, 4225 Old Military Road SE, Tenino. Call Jack Bruner, 360-864-2271, or email alpacaman@toledotel.com.
Zombie Apocalypse author: John O’Brien, creator of the popular “A New World” series, will talk about writing, read excerpts from his works and sign books. 2-3 p.m., Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. 360-943-7790, TRL.org.
Wise Women, Prophets, Fools and Rabbis: Nationally known storyteller Debra Zaslow brings Jewish tales and legends from around the world. 7 p.m., Temple Beth Hatfiloh, 201 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Free. 360-754-8519.
Sunday
No Discover Pass needed for State Parks’ 104th birthday March 19 The public is invited for a free day use of state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Department of Natural Resources. On other days, a pass costs $30 a year or $10 for a one-day permit and is required for vehicle access. discoverpass.wa.gov.
Tuesday
J.S. Bach’s 332nd birthday St. John’s Episcopal Church is celebrating with a performance of every organ work Bach wrote, performed by one organist, in 24 hours. Curt Sather, organist and choirmaster at St. John’s, will perform Bach’s entire opus of organ compositions starting at midnight, playing on the church’s newly installed Schlicker organ. The church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia, will be open with refreshments available, and the entire performance will be streamed live.
Wednesday
Port of Olympia history: The Thurston County League of Women Voters topic will be the Port of Olympia. Speakers are Bonnie Knight, who was previously with the Port of Allyn; E.J. Zita, port commissioner; and Bob Jacobs, former mayor. 6 p.m. Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW.
Race and gender conversation: In alignment with its mission, YWCA is inviting the community to engage in a visioning process and a conversation on “Eliminating Racism and Empowering All Women and Girls: What Does Our Collective Future Hold?” 1-4:30 p.m., Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St SW. Advance registration required at ywcaofolympia.org/calendar/ywca-open-space-forum-2017 or by calling 360-352-0593 (crsperr@ywcaofolympia.org).
March 25
Capital Food & Wine Festival: A nonprofit fundraiser with more than 100 regional wines, dozens of beers and hard ciders, local restaurant fare and three stages of live music. Noon-9 p.m., Saint Martin’s University, Marcus Pavilion and Worthington Conference Center, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. capitalfoodandwinefestival.com. Online $15 early-bird tickets include admission, one wine or beer mug and $5 of scrip (needed for sampling alcoholic beverages). $20 at door. Additional booklets of scrip are $10. Underage patrons are welcome but will not be served alcohol.
Sound Climate Action Convention: A one-day gathering of local climate advocates for training, networking and planning. David Roberts of Vox.com will be this year’s keynote speaker. Advance registration fee is $20 and includes lunch. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW in downtown Olympia. olyclimateconvention.com.
