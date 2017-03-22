Kids at this Spanaway school demonstrate the value of arts education

1:14 Tenino Students Build Tiny House for Homeless Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:01 Olympia's first poet laureate recites 'Suburban Danger'

0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands

1:28 Tenino High students build homeless shelter

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

3:15 Kugel takes the spotlight at Blintzapalooza 2017

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets