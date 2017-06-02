Four ramps between Olympia and Lakewood will be closed for late-night maintenance next week.
June 02, 2017 2:37 PM

Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympia and Lakewood next week

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

The Washington State Department of Transportation will close several ramps on northbound and southbound I-5 next week for maintenance.

Four ramps between Olympia and Lakewood will close for late-night asphalt preservation work or guardrail repair, and travelers could also encounter right-lane closures.

These are the four closures that begin next week:

▪ Northbound exit 105 (State Capitol/City Center) will close at 9 p.m. Monday and reopen at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

▪ Southbound exit 109 (Martin Way) will close at 9 p.m. Tuesday and reopen at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

▪ Northbound exit 125 (Bridgeport Way) and Bridgeport Way on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close at 9 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

▪ Southbound exit 123 (Thorne Lane) will close at 9 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 4:30 a.m. Friday.

