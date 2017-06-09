Yelm Police Department Screenshot
Yelm Police Department Screenshot

Local

June 09, 2017 6:11 PM

Excessive vandalism, arson and littering closes Yelm skate park

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

Yelm police closed the city’s skate park on Friday and there is no timeline for when it will reopen.

The department announced the closure just after 4 p.m. on Twitter. The post said the park, located at 203 First St. Street NE, is closed to all visitors until further notice because of excessive vandalism, arson and littering.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

