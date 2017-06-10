Power outage caused by ‘Tesla the Wonder Eagle’

Power lines in the Arcadia area shorted out at 6:10 p.m. Friday when a bald eagle crashed into them, Mason County Public Utility District 3 officials say.
Lines were reported down near the intersection of Southeast Arcadia Road and Southeast Crater Road.
“Initial accounts from the scene were that a bald eagle had flown into power lines, causing a short, which cut electricity in the area,” the PUD posted on its website. “Linemen arrived on the scene and reported the eagle was in a nearby tree, surveying the damage.”
PUD officials are referring to the eagle as “Tesla the Wonder Eagle — one tough bird.” A PUD truck dash camera caught video footage of the eagle flying away from the scene.
Lines were repaired and power was restored to the area at 7:56 p.m., officials say.
