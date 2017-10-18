Restaurant inspections for Oct. 18

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Arby’s #5801
532 Sleater Kinney Road SE, Lacey
Oct. 11: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Slime-mold accumulation in ice machine bin. Clean and sanitize by the end of today. Clean and sanitize monthly.
Jersey Mike’s Subs
1401 Marvin Road NE, Suite 102
Oct. 11: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Food worker card or cards were expired or absent. Correction: Obtain valid cards by Oct. 16. Sanitizer was less than 150 ppm in bucket. Correction: prepare and maintain as required.
Pho Tumwater
111 Tumwater Blvd. SE, Tumwater
Oct. 11: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Three bowls of rice noodles at greater than 2 inches depth cooling in walk-in. Must be arranged at 2 inches and uncovered to properly cool.
Valley Athletic Club
4833 Tumwater Valley Drive
Oct. 11: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: One dial thermometer reads 14 degrees in ice water; the other reads 31 degrees (32 degrees is OK in ice water). Remove low-reading thermometer until adjusted.
The Lemon Grass Restaurant
212 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia
Oct. 10: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Ice scoop container had food debris; sides needed cleaning. Light cover missing near walk-in cooler — replace cover.
FishTale Brewpub
515 Jefferson St. SE, Olympia
Oct. 6: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Cook handling sandwich and plating it with bare hands. No bare-hand contact allowed with plating these “ready to eat” foods.
Ingersoll Stadium Concession
1302 North St. SE, Olympia
Oct. 6: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Condiments outside (sauerkraut, diced onions) need containers with built-in covers. Provide covered containers for condiments by next game. Replace 3 home-style refrigerators. When they fail, you may repair, but replace only with commercial grade, non-homestyle, non-dorm-style refrigerators.
Charlie’s Bar & Grill
620 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia
Oct. 3: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Drink flavoring stored in drink ice. Flavoring containers may be placed on counter. No sanitizer in bucket of rags. Purchase quat (sanitizer) test strips from supplier. Note: Ice scoop to be moved up to keep it away from contamination.
KFC
4521 Lacey Blvd., Lacey
Oct. 3: 20 red; 9 blue
Comments: Food worker cards unavailable upon request. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Hot water turned off at hand sink. Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous foods. Ice machine dirty with mold-like growth. Ceiling tiles in disrepair. Inadequate lighting.
Tuna Poke
700 Sleater Kinney Road SE #G, Lacey
Oct. 3: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sanitizing wiping towel stored on work table and had too little chlorine residual. Corrective action: Store wiping towel in container of solution between uses, and use test paper to properly prepare sanitizer. Tuna (Ahi) and salmon top of prep refrigerator was at 43-45 degrees, must be 41 degrees or less. Corrective action: Adjust unit to lower temperature or use insert lids to maintain proper temperature.
Arbor Center Chevron (deli)
9335 Martin Way E.
Oct. 2: 50 red; 15 blue
Comments: Improper cooling of potentially hazardous foods. Chicken pieces from Oct. 1 improperly cooled. Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods, jojos 111 degrees, chicken wings and pieces 107 degrees, chicken skewers 107-111 degrees — all in same hot hold unit. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Hot hold unit not properly functioning to maintain required hot hold temperatures of 135 degrees or greater. Light bulbs (heat lamps) not working in top and bottom left side of unit and first of three control knobs not turned on. Cold holding under counter 2-door ATOZA unit at 45 degrees ambient. Sanitizer not made at time of inspection, absent in food areas. Sanitizer test kits unavailable. Re-inspection required.
Arbor Center Chevron
9335 Martin Way E.
Oct. 2: 5 red; 4 blue
Comments: Physical facilities not properly installed. Shelving (freezer walk-in) less then 6 inches off floor. Inadequate lighting. Lighting out in walk-in freezer. Food not protected from potential contamination. Whole shell raw eggs above ready to eat milk.
Jim Bob’s Chuck Wagon
4011 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey
Oct. 2: 35 red; 0 blue
Comments: Cook did not answer correctly question of proper reheat temperature. Approximately six quarts of beans cooling in walk-in at 55 degrees and at 6 inches of depth. Must cool at 2-inches food depth.
Subway
8205 Martin Way E.
Oct. 2: 10 red; 2 blue
Comments: Food worker card expired. Maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 41 degrees. Physical facilities not maintained.
New York Vinny’s Pizza
8205 E Martin Way E.
Oct. 2: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Food worker cards unavailable upon request. Raw protein, whole shell raw eggs stored above ready to eat foods. Sanitizer less then 150 ppm in buckets.
Subway
3430 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey
Oct. 2: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sanitizer dispenser does not provide proper strength of quat sanitizer at less than 100 ppm. Must be 200-300 ppm quat. Have serviced as soon as possible.
Tenino High School Concessions
500 W. Second St., Tenino
Sept. 29: 10 red; 15 blue
Comments: Maintain all potentially hazardous foods at 41 degrees or less. No bleach detected in small amount of water in counter wipes bucket. No cloth stored in between uses. All workers handling food need to have food worker card. Operations very chaotic — training sessions, etc.. needed. No monitoring thermometers in refrigeration portion of combo fridge/freezer unit where hot dogs stored. Location of sanitizer test strips unknown. Inspector needs a call from the staff leaders to discuss what their plan is to improve operations next week.
Peace, Love & Raw
111 Legion Way SW, Olympia
Sept. 26: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: No approval of coleslaw for sauerkraut. Correction: hold order placed. WSDA can approve fermentation. Do not use or destroy. Note: You will be notified if repackaged, flavor added kombucha is an approved product.
Safura
4160 Sixth Ave. SE, Suite #103, Lacey
Sept. 25: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Pan of three chicken breasts and bowl of beef cuts cooling in same pan covered. Beef in bowl was also greater than 2 inches; meat mounded to at least 4 inches. Must cool uncovered, and at 2 inch food depth. Another bowl of chopped meat found with depth greater than 4 inches and covered.
Taco Time
5320 Capitol Blvd. SE, Tumwater
Sept. 25: 50 red; 0 blue
Comments: Two pans of rice cooling in walk-in at 79-89 degrees, food depth at 2-3 1/2 inches. Cooling food depth must be 2 inches. Corrective action: Re-arranged with additional pans to 2 inches. Cooked diced chicken, hot holding at 112-120 degrees. Must be at 135 degrees or greater. Corrective Action: Disposed.
No violations found
▪ Meconi’s Italian Subs (111 Tumwater Blvd. SE, Suite 107, Tumwater)
▪ Rochester High School Concession — Football (19800 Carper Road SW, Rochester)
▪ Albertsons 3417 (3520 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia)
▪ Farm Boy Drive-In (3840 Maytown Road SW)
▪ Ralph’s Thriftway (1908 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia)
▪ Safeway #543 (4700 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey)
▪ National Fish & Oyster Co. (5028 Meridian Road NE)
