Olympia Pet Emergency moves to Lacey this Friday

Olympia Pet Emergency, which announced plans over the summer to occupy former restaurant space in Lacey, will move this Friday, said Dr. Blair Burggren, medical director.
He expects to move Friday and be in business Friday night at 4441 Pacific Ave. SE. That address was once home to Native New Yorker, the Red Bike Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant and Lone Star Kitchen.
Olympia Pet Emergency operates a 24-hour emergency room for the most common household pets, such as cats and dogs.
Because the business is moving Friday, Burggren encouraged people to call before they come in, he said. He said some departments will experience some down time, so if no one answers the phone, please call back, Burggren said.
For more information, call Olympia Pet Emergency at 360-455-5155.
