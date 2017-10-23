Medical director Blair Burggren outside the new Olympia Pet Emergency in the former Native New Yorker restaurant building on Pacific Avenue in Lacey on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017
Medical director Blair Burggren outside the new Olympia Pet Emergency in the former Native New Yorker restaurant building on Pacific Avenue in Lacey on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 Tony Overman Staff file, 2017
Medical director Blair Burggren outside the new Olympia Pet Emergency in the former Native New Yorker restaurant building on Pacific Avenue in Lacey on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 Tony Overman Staff file, 2017

Local

Olympia Pet Emergency moves to Lacey this Friday

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 23, 2017 2:26 PM

Olympia Pet Emergency, which announced plans over the summer to occupy former restaurant space in Lacey, will move this Friday, said Dr. Blair Burggren, medical director.

He expects to move Friday and be in business Friday night at 4441 Pacific Ave. SE. That address was once home to Native New Yorker, the Red Bike Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant and Lone Star Kitchen.

Olympia Pet Emergency operates a 24-hour emergency room for the most common household pets, such as cats and dogs.

Because the business is moving Friday, Burggren encouraged people to call before they come in, he said. He said some departments will experience some down time, so if no one answers the phone, please call back, Burggren said.

For more information, call Olympia Pet Emergency at 360-455-5155.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hank is finally a free dog

    After spending five months at the Lewis County Animal Shelter for falsely being considered dangerous, Hank the dog was finally allowed to return to his loving home.

Hank is finally a free dog

Hank is finally a free dog 2:11

Hank is finally a free dog
Pleasant Glade kindergartners practice state earthquake drill 'Drop, Cover and Hold On' 1:26

Pleasant Glade kindergartners practice state earthquake drill 'Drop, Cover and Hold On'
Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof 1:13

Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof

View More Video