Get help navigating the state’s Health Benefit Exchange from local insurance company

GHB Insurance will operate a full-service health care enrollment center that will be open in Olympia during the open enrollment period for health insurance, from Wednesday to Jan. 15.
The center at 556 Lilly Road Suite A will be staffed with trained brokers and navigators to help people through the process of enrolling in health and dental coverage, according to a news release from the Washington Health Benefit Exchange.
“Increased rates will impact customers very differently depending on where they live and their eligibility for subsidies,” said Pam MacEwan, CEO of the Washington Health Benefit Exchange, in the news release. “It is especially important that all customers who have questions related to their insurance coverage, and would like one-on-one assistance, connect with a skilled broker or navigator who can help them understand their coverage options and enroll in coverage that best meets their needs.”
The Washington Health Benefit Exchange selected GHB Insurance because of its prior experience with enrollment and assistance, as well as the number of people uninsured in its service area. It will hold regular business hours and offer extended availability leading up to enrollment deadlines.
People are encouraged to schedule appointments before open enrollment begins on Wednesday.
“GHB is honored to be able to offer our expertise to help people clearly understand what is available for them,” said Ron Bruchet, president of GHB Insurance in the release. “This open enrollment period may be particularly challenging and we see it as another chance to provide excellent customer service and knowledge about the process, so that people get the care and coverage they need.”
For more information, visit hca.wa.gov or call 855-923-4633.
