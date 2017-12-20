More Videos

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:39

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

Pause
May Day protest turns violent in downtown Olympia 1:37

May Day protest turns violent in downtown Olympia

Parking in downtown Olympia 2:19

Parking in downtown Olympia

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 2:56

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB

Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment 1:06

Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas 1:28

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Bait Package stolen off porch 1:04

Bait Package stolen off porch

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:35

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

  • Gov. Inslee on Amtrak tragedy: 'We've got to make sure what happened here never happens again'

    Gov. Jay Inslee and Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier hold a press conference Tuesday at the scene of the Amtrak train derailment near DuPont.

Gov. Jay Inslee and Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier hold a press conference Tuesday at the scene of the Amtrak train derailment near DuPont. KIRO 7.com Courtesy
Gov. Jay Inslee and Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier hold a press conference Tuesday at the scene of the Amtrak train derailment near DuPont. KIRO 7.com Courtesy

Local

Amtrak will pay derailment costs, governor says

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

December 20, 2017 06:34 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 07:38 AM

Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement Wednesday confirming that Amtrak has agreed to pay derailment costs following Monday’s tragic event in DuPont that killed three passengers.

“The swift response to this tragedy has been the result of cooperation from all the involved jurisdictions,” Inslee said in the release. “The priority has been on taking care of those on board the train and restoring access to I-5 as soon as safely possible.

“This response, however, does not come without financial costs.”

Inslee spoke with Amtrak president and co-CEO Richard Anderson about the matter Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said in the release the corporation will pay for costs including medical and incidental expenses for injured passengers and their families, road clean-up and repairs, and restoration of rail service.

He also said Amtrak committed to make Positive Train Control (PTC) operational on trains in Washington as soon as possible, and before the federal deadline on Dec. 31, 2018.

“I want to be clear there are still many unanswered questions about how and why this incident occurred,” Inslee said. “I have confidence the NTSB’s investigation will provide those answers.

“Crews have made commendable progress on restoring I-5 and I ask that travelers continue to be patient as they complete opening of the lanes.”

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:39

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

Pause
May Day protest turns violent in downtown Olympia 1:37

May Day protest turns violent in downtown Olympia

Parking in downtown Olympia 2:19

Parking in downtown Olympia

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 2:56

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB

Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment 1:06

Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas 1:28

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Bait Package stolen off porch 1:04

Bait Package stolen off porch

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:35

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

  • Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

    Every year, 10 children from the Lacey Boys & Girls Club get to join the Lacey Police Department for Shop with a Cop.

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

View More Video