Repairs on Capitol Lake dam to start next week

Work to repair the Fifth Avenue Dam will begin next week and could last until March or April, according to the state’s Department of Enterprise Services.
The dam was built in 1949 to control water levels in Capitol Lake, a 260-acre man-made reservoir that takes in fresh water from the Deschutes River.
A recent evaluation found that while the dam’s basic structural components remain sound, its emergency backup systems and other components need repairs.
Starting Tuesday, some visitor parking spots near the dam will be blocked off. While no extended road closures are expected, there may be occasional vehicle and pedestrian traffic detours.
The contractor, Rognlin’s from Aberdeen, is expected to use divers and a crane at the site.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
