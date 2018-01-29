Red Wind Casino has long-range plan for expanded gaming, hotel and convention center

The Nisqually Red Wind Casino has a long-range plan for expanded gaming, a hotel and convention center, according to a legal noticed published in Saturday’s Olympian.
The legal notice was published because the Nisquallys seek proposals from professional planning/architectural firms to create design options for long range planning — 5-year, 10-year, 20-year — at the casino property, “including the current interest to expand gaming operations, develop a hotel with convention center and expand parking.”
But if the Nisquallys develop a hotel and convention center at the casino property, what does that mean for the property the tribe owns in Hawks Prairie? They might build a similar development there as well.
The Olympian reported in July that tribal officials have expressed interest in an “entertainment complex” on property north of Interstate 5 in Lacey near the outdoors store Cabela’s.
Proposals are due by 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Nisqually Red Wind Casino administration office, 12819 Yelm Highway SE Olympia, WA 98513.
