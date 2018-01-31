Restaurant inspections for Jan. 31

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Pho Mania
7837 Martin Way East # A-102
Jan. 24: 50 red; 10 blue
Comments: Improper hand washing. Two employees “splashed and dashed” less then 10 seconds in three-compartment sink with no soap, no drying. Properly wash hands at an approved hand sink with warm water and soap.
Properly clean 3-comp sink and prep sink.
Improper cooling of potentially hazardous food. (Repeat violation). There were two containers (25 gallons each) of pho soup at 42-45 degrees that were prepared the day before, covered with lid and had grease cup. Facility must use shallow pan cooling method. Ensure soup is 41 degrees or lower before transferring to larger container. Recommend additional pans for cooling and shelving “inserts” to create space.
In-use wiping cloths stored on counters or surfaces. Store in-use wiping cloths in sanitizer bucket.
Chemical test strips not used. Chlorine sanitizer was greater then 100 ppm.
As hand sink location may be inconvenient for use, future hand-washing violations may result. Business should relocate current sink or install an additional hand sink.
Ensure meat slicer is thoroughly cleaned after use.
Facility has common garbage area. Owner needs to contact property management regarding need for additional bins.
Re-inspection required.
7-Eleven (deli area/hot foods)
2425 Marvin Road NE
Jan. 23: 65 red; 5 blue
Comments: Improper hand washing. Employee placed gloves on without first washing, and employees washed hands for less then 20 seconds. Properly wash hands as required in an approved hand sink with warm water and soap for a minimum of 20 seconds. Management to train and validate.
Inadequate hand washing facilities (repeat violation). At front sink, paper towel dispenser blocked by trash can, and tongs stored at hand sink. Rear hand sink completely blocked with items, and counter was used as a storage shelf. Make sure hand sinks are accessible at all times.
Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods. Chicken wings 107-114 degrees, cheeseburger 110 degrees, chicken sandwich 104 degrees, all in hot hold case. Observed door of the case being left open, ambient temp 142 degrees. Ensure foods in hot holding are maintained at or above 135 degrees. Take food temps to verify.
Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous foods. Pico de gallo in condiment station was 44 degrees. Observed gaps between inserts that allowed cold air to escape. Ensure potentially hazardous foods in cold holding are maintained at or below 41 degrees.
Sanitizer was not made at time of inspection. Prepare and maintain sanitizer as required.
Re-inspection required.
Pho Hoa Noodle Soup
1120 Galaxy Drive NE
Jan. 22: 75 red; 13 blue
Comments: Valid state food worker cards unavailable. Two were expired. Obtain valid cards by Feb. 5.
Inadequate hand washing facilities (repeat violation). Hand sink basin used as a “dump sink.” Ice and kitchen wares were in the basin. Make sure hand sink is accessible at all times, use only as hand sink to prevent potential contamination.
Improper cooling (repeat violation). Cooked chicken (breasts) in large metal bowl, covered in walk-in, were 116-121 degrees, and in the temperature danger zone. Properly cool potentially hazardous foods in an approved manner or method. When using shallow pan method, ensure product is 2 inches or less and is uncovered in adequate refrigeration.
Room-temperature storage of potentially hazardous foods. Spring rolls in fryer basket 103 degrees, spring rolls wrapped on plate above prep table 52 degrees, cabbage in basket at 52 degrees.
Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous foods. Bean sprouts in metal pan in ice bath at 48-54 degrees. Maintain potentially hazardous foods in cold holding at or below 41 degrees.
In-use wiping clothes stored on counters throughout facility. Store in-use wiping cloths in sanitizer.
Ware washing machine not properly functioning, less then 50 ppm sanitizer (0ppm). This is a repeat violation. Verify proper function of sanitizer with on-site test strips.
Re-inspection required.
