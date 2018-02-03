Number of flu deaths in Washington continues to climb

Flu activity statewide remains elevated, according to the latest flu update from the state’s Department of Health.
As of Jan. 27, there have been 132 lab-confirmed flu deaths since October, including three in Thurston County. The vast majority of those who died were over the age of 65.
Flu-like illness outbreaks were reported at 113 long-term care facilities in the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Washington as having widespread flu activity. It’s not alone: Only two states, Oregon and Hawaii, had lower activity levels.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
