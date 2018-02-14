What knocked over 100 giant trees in Olympic National Park?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:20 10th Annual Oly Old Time Festival starts the toe- tapping Thursday Pause 2:05 Confusing borders taxing on some local businesses -- the wrong ones 0:33 The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket 0:57 Local woman appears in Planet Fitness video set in Olympia 3:20 Coast Guard rescues five from sinking fishing vessel near Cape Alava 0:48 Winter sun shines on Capitol sundial ceremony Tuesday 1:45 VFW Post 318 needs $250,000 to renovate building 1:45 VFW Post 318 plans a $250,000 fundraiser 4:20 State worker: 'I've been threatened, propositioned … it's really scary as a single parent' 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

It wasn't aliens or a secret military project, but a weather phenomenon that left a half-mile long blowdown of old growth timber in its wake.

It wasn't aliens or a secret military project, but a weather phenomenon that left a half-mile long blowdown of old growth timber in its wake.