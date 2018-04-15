Saturday's awful weather set a record

It rained and rained and rained on Saturday (in case you didn't notice) and, yes, all that water set a record, according to the National Weather Service. In fact, it obliterated the old record.
How wet was it on Saturday in the Olympia area? More than two inches — 2.03 inches to be exact — fell on Saturday, more than doubling the old April 14 record of .99 inches set in 1968.
More than six inches of rain has fallen so far this month in the Olympia area, well above the typical April rainfall total of 2.71 inches.
And, at least in the near term, residents can expect more rain (blah).
Danny Mercer of the National Weather Service said the area could get another inch of rain through Monday before things begin to dry out for the rest of the week. Temperatures could hit 60 degrees toward the end of the week.
