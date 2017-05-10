Man killed in Tumwater, police say

One man was killed and another man was arrested Wednesday evening in Tumwater, according to police there.
The dead man, a 53-year-old, was found in a home in the 2200 block of McIver Court about 6 p.m., Sgt. Jen Kolb wrote in a news release. A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death.
According to Kolb:
Tumwater police were dispatched to the Tumwater Timberland Library just after 6 p.m. after the 19-year-old reported he had harmed someone.
Officers detained the man after confirming the story he told.
They then went to the home he had described to find the dead man, who “appears to have died by homicidal violence.”
The police investigation is ongoing. No further suspects are being sought at this time.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
