    After responding to a home invasion near Frederickson, a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy chased the burglars as they fled and was shot. The deputy died hours later.

Crime

Pierce County deputy killed by fleeing burglar; manhunt for gunman underway

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

January 08, 2018 12:47 AM

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed late Sunday while chasing two burglars in the Frederickson area.

It was about 11:25 p.m. when deputies were called to a home in the 5100 block of 200th Street East for a home invasion.

During the 911 call, dispatchers said they could hear screaming and the sounds of a scuffle.

Deputy Daniel A. McCartney arrived six minutes later and gave chase as the burglars ran, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

Three minutes later, shots rang out.

McCartney suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. The 34-year-old Yelm man died just after 2 a.m.

Investigators said they believe the deputy was able to fire at the burglars.

“There’s a sadness that will be felt and should be felt in the community,” Sheriff Paul Pastor said. “He is a young deputy who signed up to watch over other people. He had an ethic in his heart for doing something for other people.”

Deputy Daniel McCartne_fitt
Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney
Courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff’s Department

One suspected burglar was found dead near the home next to a handgun. The other suspect, who is also believed to be armed, is on the run. He was described as white or mixed race, tall and thin with dark curly hair in a ponytail, a large pointy nose and pock marks on the right side of his face. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a black beanie.

Deputies were doing a K-9 track in the area and closed 176th Street East to 200th Street East, and 38th Avenue East to Canyon Road East.

By 6:30 a.m., they’d opened everything except 200th Street East from 42nd Avenue to 50th Avenue.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and residents were asked to stay inside their homes.

“We have somebody who is very dangerous out there,” Troyer said.

All schools in the Bethel School District were cancelled Monday due to the investigation.

Neighbors woke up confused by the commotion and large presence of law enforcement officers in the area.

Soobie Yoo, a 32-year-old who lives less than two blocks from the scene, woke up when she saw flashing lights outside her window.

She never heard the shots and said she was surprised when she finally learned what happened on Monday morning.

“It’s a pretty safe neighborhood,” Yoo said, pointing out that she left her garage door open while walking to the scene. “... There are a lot of kids in the area.”

McCartney was hired in 2014, previously worked in Hoquiam for six years and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He leaves behind a wife and three sons ages 4, 6 and 9.

“Dan was a good guy and a good police officer. More importantly he was an extremely devoted dad,” Hoquiam police Sgt. Jeff Salstrom told KXRO Radio.

The deputy’s family gathered alongside dozens of law enforcement officers at the hospital to say goodbye to McCartney and join a procession to the Medical Examiner’s Office. More than a dozen officers and deputies saluted as McCartney was carried outside in a flag-draped coffin and loaded into a van.

From here on out, McCartney’s body will never be alone. The Honor Guard and fellow deputies will stand watch until he is buried.

Planning for his funeral will begin at 10 a.m., officials said. Donations to the deputy’s family can be made to any Tapco Credit Union in McCartney’s name.

The Sheriff’s Department has set up a tip line and is asking anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect at large to call 855-798-8477.

Staff writer Craig Hill contributed to this report.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

