Students protest racism at The Evergreen State College

Kevin Laue raises his left arm, deformed at birth from a blood restriction and fondly called his "nub," and 6-foot-11 former college basketball player calls the entire Timberline High School student body down to the gym floor for a "group hug" after his March 2 inspirational assembly. Throughout his entire program he stressed the positive, extolling hard work, dedication and most importantly, caring for others while deriding what he feels many young people are afflicted by egotism and self-centering.