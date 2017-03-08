Interstate 5 to close so JBLM crews can remove live munition

Southbound Interstate 5 will be closed tonight at midnight so Joint Base Lewis-McChord crews can remove what appears to be an old landmine unearthed near the railroad tracks there, according to a news release.
The freeway will be closed at exit 120, near the base’s main gate, for at least 45 minutes and there is no detour available, the release states. Northbound lanes will remain open.
The device, which “appears to be a very old landmine that has been buried for a long time,” was found when railroad employees were working on the tracks between exits 119 and 120 today, the release states.
A JBLM explosive ordinance disposal crew determined that the device was a real munition that needs to be removed for detonation. The site is secured, and the device is surrounded by sandbags.
