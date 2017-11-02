A wrong-way driver caused a crash on Interstate 5 in DuPont on Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A wrong-way driver caused a crash on Interstate 5 in DuPont on Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol. Washington State Patrol Courtesy
A wrong-way driver caused a crash on Interstate 5 in DuPont on Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol. Washington State Patrol Courtesy

Traffic

Wrong-way driver causes I-5 crash

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

November 02, 2017 2:24 PM

A lost driver caused a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in DuPont on Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on southbound I-5 just north of the DuPont-Steilacoom Road exit, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

A woman driving an SUV was lost and entered I-5 from the DuPont-Steilacoom Road offramp before striking a subcompact car, Bova said.

At least one person suffered serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Bova said.

The SUV driver is not believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

At least one lane of traffic is blocked, but tow trucks were on scene by 2:45 p.m. and Bova expected the scene to be cleared soon.

The crash caused an 8-mile backup on southbound I-5, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • South sound drivers brace for a weekend slow ride on I-5

    Interviewed near Olympia's Boulevard Bridge, which overlooks Interstate 5, Washington State Department of Transportation communications consultant Doug Adamson (left) and project engineer Brian Whitehouse sound an alert to motorists regarding weekend roadwork near the Pacific Avenue interchange, which is anticipated to cause major traffics delays.

South sound drivers brace for a weekend slow ride on I-5

South sound drivers brace for a weekend slow ride on I-5 0:37

South sound drivers brace for a weekend slow ride on I-5
Rollover crash blocks Plum St. and 4th Avenue on Sunday morning 0:33

Rollover crash blocks Plum St. and 4th Avenue on Sunday morning
Funeral director commutes 200 miles to work each day 2:01

Funeral director commutes 200 miles to work each day

View More Video