Wrong-way driver causes I-5 crash

A lost driver caused a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in DuPont on Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on southbound I-5 just north of the DuPont-Steilacoom Road exit, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.
A woman driving an SUV was lost and entered I-5 from the DuPont-Steilacoom Road offramp before striking a subcompact car, Bova said.
At least one person suffered serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Bova said.
The SUV driver is not believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.
At least one lane of traffic is blocked, but tow trucks were on scene by 2:45 p.m. and Bova expected the scene to be cleared soon.
The crash caused an 8-mile backup on southbound I-5, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
