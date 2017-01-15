Discharged injured vet with an infant is moved to tears by donated home

8:26 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks season ended at ATL, what's next with Kam Chancellor Pause

1:17 Shout-outs for Tumwaters retiring coaches

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:38 The last of the circus elephants

1:51 Cruising the blues at Mount Bachelor near Bend

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

2:09 VIDEO: U.F.O.s: What Does the Government Know?

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life