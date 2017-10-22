Broccoli is in most of the vegetable mixes recalled by Mann Packing after listeria was found in its product.
Massive nationwide recall for packaged vegetables includes some major store brands

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

October 22, 2017 6:51 AM

The massive listeria-inspired recall by Mann Packing across the United States and Canada is even broader than originally reported. Store brands from Walmart, Aldi, Safeway/Albertson’s, H-E-B and others are affected.

While the company’s media release detailed the full breadth of the recall, the original recall notice the company wrote for the FDA website listed only the products released under the Mann brand. Over 20 of those brands were pulled in the United States and Canada after Canadian inspectors found listeria in a sampling of Mann-produced product.

The recall notice was revised Saturday to include all the brands made around the same time in the same facility. In the United States, these include:

▪ Walmart store brand Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Stir Fry Medley; Cauliflower Florets; Cauliflower; Super Blend and Vegetable Medley.

▪ Trader Joe’s store brand Kohlrabi Salad Blend.

▪ Aldi store brand Little Salad Bar Broccoli Florets and Broccoli Slaw.

▪ Safeway and Albertson’s store brand, Signature Farms, Meat & Cheese Tray; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Broccoli Stir Fry; Broccoli Florets; Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip; Vegetable Medley; and Veggie & Hummus Tray.

▪ H-E-B store brand Broccoli Carrots; Broccoli Cauliflower; Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad; Veggie Toss Kit; Caulibit Mushroom Sauce; Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower; Cauliflower Florets; Fiesta Salad; Power Slaw; Stir Fry Medley; and Vegetable Medley.

▪ Archer Farms Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Broccoli Medley; Cauliflower Florets; Brussels Sprouts; and Shaved Brussels Sprouts.

▪ Cross Valley Farms restaurant food service bags of Shaved Brussels Sprouts; Cauliflower Florets; Spiral Cut Kohlrabi; and Superfood Slaw.

▪ Sysco Natural restaurant food service bags of Broccoli Cole Slaw.

Most of these products have a Best By date of Oct. 11 through Oct. 20. Consumers with questions can call Mann Packing, 24 hours a day, at 888-470-2681.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

