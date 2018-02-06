Trudeau is mocked for correcting woman who said ‘mankind’

Don’t use the word “mankind” around Justin Trudeau.
That’s what one woman learned Friday when she asked a question to the Canadian prime minister at a town hall, according to the Daily Wire.
“We came here today to ask you, to also look into the policies that religious charitable organizations have in our legislation,” she said, “so that it can also be changed because maternal love is the love that’s going to change the future of mankind…”
That’s when Trudeau stopped her.
Never miss a local story.
“We like to say ‘peoplekind,’ not necessarily ‘mankind,’ because it’s more inclusive,” he said.
The crowd cheered as the woman who asked the question responded, “There we go, exactly.”
But not everyone seemed as enthused with the prime minister’s answer.
Why stop at mankind? pic.twitter.com/G6MiwevhQV— Alex Pierson (@AlexpiersonAMP) February 6, 2018
Trigger warning ⚠️ to @JustinTrudeau— Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) February 6, 2018
The postMAN told me today that they don’t really have the MANpower to MANage all their work. So I’ve invited freshMEN from our local university to help. But they are busy giving MANdatory help to fireMEN this week.
Justin Trudeau lands on the moon: “That’s one small step for people, one giant leap for #peoplekind.”— J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) February 5, 2018
Dear @JustinTrudeau— Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) February 6, 2018
Using the word “mankind” is fine. Publicly embarrassing someone for using it is not. #Canada https://t.co/dFZQkbwN7G
Trudeau mansplaining to a young girl not to use the word "mankind" is peak Leftism.— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) February 5, 2018
Trudeau’s “peoplekind” thing was dumb. Conservatives will treat it like a war crime for weeks, which is also dumb. #cdnpoli— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 6, 2018
The Toronto Sun, too, mocked Trudeau for his comment in an editorial.
“Really? Who is this ‘we?’ Has anyone heard Trudeau say ‘peoplekind’ before?” the editorial read. “If this is the sort of progressivism he’s trying to insert into the NAFTA text, no wonder President Trump’s thinking of tearing it all up.”
However, some defended his comment.
For everyone thoughtlessly circulating a short clip from one of Trudeau's town halls, watch the entire exchange:— Alheli Picazo (@a_picazo) February 6, 2018
No, he didn't "mansplain" or "manterrupt." No this wasn't proof of whatever you hate about his self-described feminism.
Do better. #cdnpoli https://t.co/DWbDp7bV4R
Comments