Capitol rally for affordable housing draws several hundred

Rep. Nicole Macri (D-43rd), who crafted the Washington Housing Opportunities Act (HB 1570), encourages supporters of the bill and its $200 million investment in the Housing Trust Fund during a Feb 2 rally on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia. Sen. Rebecca Saldana (D-37th) also spoke in support. The rally was opened by members of the Chief Seattle Club Drummers playing "The AIM Song," an intertribal composition associated with the American Indian Movement organization.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Politics & Government

Legislative leadership offers early session outlines

Democratic State Representatives Kristine Lytton and Pat Sullivan join their Senate counterparts Sens. Sharon Nelson and Chrisitne Rolfes (left-right) for a Jan. 17 press availability to discuss the status of early legislation in the 2017 Legislative Session in Olympia while Republican legislators Senators Curtis King and Mark Miloscia along with Rep. J.T. Wilcox and Rep. Shelly Short joined Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler for their party’s overview on education funding later on Tuesday.

