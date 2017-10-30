Pierce County Democrats to pay $20k for breaking campaign finance law

Pierce County Democrats will pay more than $22,600 in fines and legal fees for breaking campaign finance laws by repeatedly failing to properly report donations and spending over the course of three years.
The organization agreed to the penalty last week, according to a filing in Thurston County Court, after the state Attorney General’s Office sued the organization in August.
The county party’s civil penalty is $31,780, although half of it is suspended unless the group breaks campaign-finance rules again in the next four years, according to court records. The Pierce Democrats also are on the hook for $6,7490 in legal fees.
The attorney general’s office in August had accused the organization of filing campaign finance reports late — or not at all — dozens of times between 2015 and 2017. The AG’s office said the Democrats didn’t properly report $90,358 in spending, $63,642 in contributions and $34,791 in debt.
Bob Ferguson, the Democratic Attorney General, recused himself from the case. One of his assistants handled the lawsuit.
The suit against the Pierce Democrats began with a complaint by conservative activist Glen Morgan, who has filed dozens of similar complaints against Democrats in the last year. Speaker of the House Frank Chopp, a Seattle Democrat, was hit with a fine for similar violations in March after Morgan lodged a complaint.
An email and phone call to the Pierce County group requesting comment was not immediately returned Monday morning.
